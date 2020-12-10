The voice cast for Aardman’s holiday special has been announced, according to Animation Magazine. Currently in production in the U.K., Red Robin will star the voice talents of Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin), and Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes).

“We’re completely thrilled with the array of talent who have agreed to help us make our vision for Robin Robin a reality.” Mikey Please, Creator and Director

Created and directed by Mikey Please and Dan Ojari from a script they and Sam Morrison wrote, the holiday musical follows one robin’s journey toward self-discovery.

The special follows Robin, a bird who is taken in by a loving family of mice when her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is. Animation Magazine

Helen Argo (Wallace & Gromit’s Musical Marvels) produces the film with Sarah Cox (Heavy Pockets) acting as executive producer. The movie will also showcase music and songs by The Bookshop Band.

Although the film was originally scheduled for the holidays this year, Netflix has now scheduled the stop-animation musical for the holiday season of 2021.

Does Red Robin sound promising? Let us know what you think of the cast!