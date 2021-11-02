Our ‘Best of Disney Musical Songs’ ranking podcasts are getting all warm and tender. Get your “Heart Eyes” emojis ready and join along for this Best of Disney Love Songs podcast in episode 227 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

This is the list we came up with as the base for our discussion. What are your TOP 10 Disney Animated Love Songs? Let us know in the comments below.

I’m wishing / one song -Snow White

Someday my prince will come -Snow White

Baby Mine -Dumbo

So This is Love -Cinderella

Mother of Mine -Peter Pan

Bella Notte -Lady and the Tramp

Do you hear what I hear?/I wonder -Sleeping Beauty

Once Upon a Dream -Sleeping Beauty

My Own Home -Jungle Book

Love – Robin Hood

Let me be good to you. – Great Mouse Detective

Kiss The Girl – Little Mermaid

Something there – Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

A Whole New World -Aladdin

Jack and Sally’s Song – Nightmare Before Christmas

Can you Feel the Love tonight – Lion King

Stand out – Goofy Movie

Nobody Else but You – Goofy Movie

If I never knew you – Pocahontas

God Help the Outcasts – Hunchback of Notre Dame

A Guy Like You – Hunchback of Notre Dame

I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) – Hercules

A Girl worth Fighting for – Mulan

You’ll be in my Heart – Tarzan

Ma Belle Evangeline – Princess and the Frog

I See the Light – Tangled

Love is an open Door – Frozen

Lost in the Woods – Frozen 2

