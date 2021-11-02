Our ‘Best of Disney Musical Songs’ ranking podcasts are getting all warm and tender. Get your “Heart Eyes” emojis ready and join along for this Best of Disney Love Songs podcast in episode 227 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
This is the list we came up with as the base for our discussion. What are your TOP 10 Disney Animated Love Songs? Let us know in the comments below.
- I’m wishing / one song -Snow White
- Someday my prince will come -Snow White
- Baby Mine -Dumbo
- So This is Love -Cinderella
- Mother of Mine -Peter Pan
- Bella Notte -Lady and the Tramp
- Do you hear what I hear?/I wonder -Sleeping Beauty
- Once Upon a Dream -Sleeping Beauty
- My Own Home -Jungle Book
- Love – Robin Hood
- Let me be good to you. – Great Mouse Detective
- Kiss The Girl – Little Mermaid
- Something there – Beauty and the Beast
- Beauty and the Beast
- A Whole New World -Aladdin
- Jack and Sally’s Song – Nightmare Before Christmas
- Can you Feel the Love tonight – Lion King
- Stand out – Goofy Movie
- Nobody Else but You – Goofy Movie
- If I never knew you – Pocahontas
- God Help the Outcasts – Hunchback of Notre Dame
- A Guy Like You – Hunchback of Notre Dame
- I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) – Hercules
- A Girl worth Fighting for – Mulan
- You’ll be in my Heart – Tarzan
- Ma Belle Evangeline – Princess and the Frog
- I See the Light – Tangled
- Love is an open Door – Frozen
- Lost in the Woods – Frozen 2
Links Mentioned
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
Find the Hosts
