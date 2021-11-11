The man, the myth, the DISNEY LEGEND: HOWARD (2020). Watch the Documentary and then join along for this love letter to HOWARD podcast in episode 228 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Howard Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: HOWARD (2020)

Basic info about Howard Ashman Howard Elliott Ashman (May 17, 1950 – March 14, 1991)

As a Child – Very creative

College

Creating his own theater – the WPA

Enter Alan Menken

“Writing in a style” -Little Shop of Horrors Dark side of “Grease” lol – A parody American comedy

“Have you ever been to the Grammys?”

AIDS Epidemic He lived during the height to the Aids epidemic. When there was more focus on trying to find a cure, rather than a treatment. As a result, many people died because there was treatment available. Now there is and, while there are still many more people living with aids than in the 80s/90s, the percentage of those who die are much less.

Jodi Bensen in `Smile’ – “I’ve got to get to Disneyland!”

Smile was not well received (crashed and burned)

Howard goes to Disney

Howard has HIV

“Howard needs to be fired” Memo,

We rate it!

