It was the calling card of an era: The Disney R&B Remix. Follow Chelsea and Morgan and join along for this Best Disney End Credits and R&B Remixes podcast in episode 229 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Highlights Listen to the full YouTube List

This is the list we came up with as the base for our discussion. What are your TOP 10 Disney Animated Love Songs? Let us know in the comments below.

Why Should I Worry? (Reprise)

Under The Sea – Little Mermaid

Beauty and the Beast – Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson

A Whole New World

Circle of Life – Elton John

I Just Can’t Wait to be King – Elton John

Can You Feel The Love Tonight – Elton John

I2I – A Goofy Movie

Colors of the Wind – Vanessa Williams

Someday – All-4-One

God Help The Outcasts – Bette Midler

A Star is Born – End Credits

True to Your Heart – 98° and and Stevie Wonder End Credits

Reflection – Christina Aguilera

Two Worlds End Credits – Phil Collins

You’ll Be in My Heart – Phil Collins

My Funny Friend and Me – Sting

Where The Dream Takes You – Mya

Anytime You Need A Friend – Alan Menken

Shake Your Tail Feather – Cheetah Girls

Never Knew I Needed – Ne-Yo

Something That I Want – Grace Potter

Let it Go – Demi Lovato

How Far I’ll Go – Alessia Cara

Try Everything – Shakira

Into The Unknown – Panic! At The Disco

We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes

Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!