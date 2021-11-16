It was the calling card of an era: The Disney R&B Remix. Follow Chelsea and Morgan and join along for this Best Disney End Credits and R&B Remixes podcast in episode 229 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
This is the list we came up with as the base for our discussion. What are your TOP 10 Disney Animated Love Songs? Let us know in the comments below.
- Why Should I Worry? (Reprise)
- Under The Sea – Little Mermaid
- Beauty and the Beast – Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson
- A Whole New World
- Circle of Life – Elton John
- I Just Can’t Wait to be King – Elton John
- Can You Feel The Love Tonight – Elton John
- I2I – A Goofy Movie
- Colors of the Wind – Vanessa Williams
- Someday – All-4-One
- God Help The Outcasts – Bette Midler
- A Star is Born – End Credits
- True to Your Heart – 98° and and Stevie Wonder End Credits
- Reflection – Christina Aguilera
- Two Worlds End Credits – Phil Collins
- You’ll Be in My Heart – Phil Collins
- My Funny Friend and Me – Sting
- Where The Dream Takes You – Mya
- Anytime You Need A Friend – Alan Menken
- Shake Your Tail Feather – Cheetah Girls
- Never Knew I Needed – Ne-Yo
- Something That I Want – Grace Potter
- Let it Go – Demi Lovato
- How Far I’ll Go – Alessia Cara
- Try Everything – Shakira
- Into The Unknown – Panic! At The Disco
