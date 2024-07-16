Step into the musical time machine with the Animation Addicts Podcast as Morgan and Chelsea review the best animated musicals of the 90s that didn’t come from Disney. From Anastasia to The Prince of Egypt, discover which films hit the high notes in episode 304.

90’s Non-Disney Animated Musicals Podcast

Highlights

Overview of Rules: Films must be non-Disney, released in the 90s, and feature original songs that advance the plot. Categories Breakdown: Opening Songs: Assessing the songs that set the tone for their respective films. Love Songs: Highlighting the romantic ballads that captured hearts. Buddy Songs: Celebrating the tunes that exemplify friendship. Villain Songs: Delving into the musical mischief of the decade’s memorable antagonists. Point System Explained: Top 3 movies earns points (3, 2, or 1) based on winning a category, aiming to determine the overall champion. Featured Films: Discussion of standout musical moments from films like Anastasia, The Prince of Egypt, and Cats Don’t Dance. We hope you enjoyed this exploration of 90’s non-Disney animated musicals! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!



