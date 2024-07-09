In episode 303 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, Morgan interviews animation history professor Darl Larsen, who is the author of the new book, Moving Pictures: A History of American Animation from Gertie to Pixar and Beyond. (Fun fact: Morgan took Darl’s History of Animation class back in college, which was one of her favorite college courses, so this is a fun episode!)

Highlights

What inspired Darl to write the book?

What is his background with film and animation?

Darl provides an overview of the book and the main eras of animation history

What recurring themes can we see repeated by the industry throughout animation history?

How has the audience for animated films changed over the years?

What is an era or player in animation that is under appreciated?

With what big takeaway does he want his history of animation students and book readers to leave?

What is the role of the individual animator in modern day?

What is the roles of independent animators or studios today?

Where does he see 2D animation fitting in the industry?

What was the most rewarding part of writing the book?

We hope you enjoyed this interview with Darl Larsen as he discussed his new book, Moving Pictures: A History of American Animation from Gertie to Pixar and Beyond! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!



