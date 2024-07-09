In episode 303 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, Morgan interviews animation history professor Darl Larsen, who is the author of the new book, Moving Pictures: A History of American Animation from Gertie to Pixar and Beyond. (Fun fact: Morgan took Darl’s History of Animation class back in college, which was one of her favorite college courses, so this is a fun episode!)
Highlights
- What inspired Darl to write the book?
- What is his background with film and animation?
- Darl provides an overview of the book and the main eras of animation history
- What recurring themes can we see repeated by the industry throughout animation history?
- How has the audience for animated films changed over the years?
- What is an era or player in animation that is under appreciated?
- With what big takeaway does he want his history of animation students and book readers to leave?
- What is the role of the individual animator in modern day?
- What is the roles of independent animators or studios today?
- Where does he see 2D animation fitting in the industry?
- What was the most rewarding part of writing the book?
Links Mentioned
- Buy Moving Pictures: A History of American Animation from Gertie to Pixar and Beyond: Amazon
