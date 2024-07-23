Join Morgan and Chelsea as they wrap up their nostalgic review of ’90s animated musicals outside the Disney banner, with the final song categories that defined these memorable films. Tune in to episode 305 of the Animation Addicts Podcast for the ultimate musical showdown.

Highlights

“I Want” Songs: Analyze the powerful musical numbers where characters express their deepest desires and dreams.

Analyze the powerful musical numbers where characters express their deepest desires and dreams. Montage or Travel Songs: Explore the songs that accompany characters on their journeys, enhancing the narrative progression.

Explore the songs that accompany characters on their journeys, enhancing the narrative progression. Filler Songs: Discuss those catchy yet less pivotal songs that fill out the soundtrack.

Discuss those catchy yet less pivotal songs that fill out the soundtrack. Best Closing Songs: Celebrate the tunes that provide a perfect sendoff, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Celebrate the tunes that provide a perfect sendoff, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Best R&B Re-Mix: Highlight standout R&B remixes that brought a modern flair to these ’90s classics.

Highlight standout R&B remixes that brought a modern flair to these ’90s classics. Final Scoring: Reveal which non-Disney animated musical ranks as the best based on our unique point system. Check out our detailed spreadsheet to see the winners in each category.

