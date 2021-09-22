The Nerdy Couch Discussion is living up to its name this week. We are ranking all of our favorite Disney Filler Songs for episode 221 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Disney Filler Songs Ranking Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Disney Filler Songs Ranked

In the formula of a movie musical, every song has a very specific purpose and is written to drive the story forward.

The exposition song – Many times it is a full ensemble singing The “I want” song – The main protagonist at the beginning of the show expresses the end goal this person has. The Villain song – The song that shares the antagonist’s goals or path that they are already on – also used as the “I Am” song The Love song The Finale

The problem is most of the time they need that little extra time to let the story breath or just want to fill up a 6 song EP. That’s why we bring in…

The Filler song

What are the rules?

Must be written for the movie it is in. Must have words. Can’t be a song that moves the main plot forward. Can’t be the song that explains the characters’ or their motives No credits songs

What songs are on the list? Listen to the YouTube Playlist

Snow white and the seven dwarfs ost- The Silly Song (The Dwarfs’ Yodel Song) or Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum (The Dwarf’s Washing Song)

Dumbo – KC Jr (Not sure if this counts as “moves the plot forward)

Bambi – April Showers

Cinderella – The Music Lesson/Oh Sing Sweet Nightingale

Peter Pan – Following the Leader

Sleeping Beauty – Skumps (Drinking Song)

101 Dalmatians OST- Kanine Krunchies

(The Sword in the Stone) or Higitus Figitus

The Jungle Book – The Jungle Book OST – 03 – Colonel Hathi’s March?

The Great Mouse Detective – “Let Me Be Good To You”

The Little Mermaid: Le Poission

The Lion King – Luau song

A Goofy Movie – Lester’s Possum Farm

Hunchback – A Guy Like You (Not sure if this explains a characters’ motives)

Tarzan – Trashin’ The Camp

Meet the Robinsons – (The frog song) Where is Your Heart At?

Princess and the Frog – Gonna Take You There

Tangled – I’ve Got a Dream

Vuelie (feat. Cantus) frozen heart – Frozen (OST)

Moana – Shiny

