A date! What’s a date? Well, Morgan and Chelsea define and talk about their favorite Disney dates in animated movies. All is fair game in this dating podcast in episode 242 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Highlights
Ultimate Date (once in a lifetime)
- Cinderella
- Aladdin
- Beauty and the Beast (ball)
- Tangled
Extra Effort Date
- Lady Tramp
- Aristocats
- Little Mermaid
- Beauty and the Beast (library)
- Hercules
Phone-it-in Date
- Bambi
- Robin Hood
- Rescuers Down Under
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
Disaster/Crappy Date
- Fantasia
- Enchanted
- Princess and Frog
- Encanto
We hope you enjoyed this Nerdy Couch Discussion with the Rotoscopers! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – All episodes are edited by Chelsea. Show some love and buy Chelsea her drink of choice.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post