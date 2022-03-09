A date! What’s a date? Well, Morgan and Chelsea define and talk about their favorite Disney dates in animated movies. All is fair game in this dating podcast in episode 242 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

Ultimate Date (once in a lifetime)

Cinderella

Aladdin

Beauty and the Beast (ball)

Tangled

Extra Effort Date

Lady Tramp

Aristocats

Little Mermaid

Beauty and the Beast (library)

Hercules

Phone-it-in Date

Bambi

Robin Hood

Rescuers Down Under

Frozen

Frozen 2

Disaster/Crappy Date

Fantasia

Enchanted

Princess and Frog

Encanto

