Intro sentence/blurb that you normally write to get attention [include Turning Red (2022)]. PUN here and join along for this Turning Red podcast in episode 243 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Turning Red Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Turning Red (2022)
- Chelsea’s BTS story
- Is Pixar now just for Disney+?
- Is this a metaphor for something?
- Moral ambiguity
- Lessons learned from family
- Y2K throwbacks
- Morgan’s first concert to see *NSYNC
- Jr High Drawing Styles
- Twilight Love
- Lessons for Lucille Ball
- Singing tips… Just because.
- Rituals in media
- We rate it!
