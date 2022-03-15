Intro sentence/blurb that you normally write to get attention [include Turning Red (2022)]. PUN here and join along for this Turning Red podcast in episode 243 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Turning Red Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Turning Red (2022)

Chelsea’s BTS story

Is Pixar now just for Disney+?

Is this a metaphor for something?

Moral ambiguity

Lessons learned from family

Y2K throwbacks

Morgan’s first concert to see *NSYNC

Jr High Drawing Styles

Twilight Love

Lessons for Lucille Ball

Singing tips… Just because.

Rituals in media

We rate it!

