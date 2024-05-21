Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join along for this deep dive into what happened to live-action children’s movies in episode 296 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

Explore the golden era of live-action children’s movies with classics like E.T. and The Goonies.

Analyze the drastic drop in films featuring real kids going on real adventures.

Discuss the current dominance of animated features and hybrid films like Sonic and Paddington.

Delve into the reasons behind this shift, including societal changes, economic factors, and market dynamics.

Reflect on how modern media like Stranger Things capitalizes on ’80s nostalgia yet skews towards an adult audience.

