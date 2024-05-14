Jump on the Nerdy Couch and join us as we delve into the fascinating world of the top animation studios in episode 295 of the Animation Addicts Podcast. From heartfelt classics to groundbreaking newcomers, find out if the big names like Disney still hold the magic or if the industry’s soul is getting lost in the corporate shuffle.

Exploring Major Animation Studios : We discuss the current landscape of the top animation studios, including who owns them and their most notable achievements.

: We discuss the current landscape of the top animation studios, including who owns them and their most notable achievements. Studio Insights : Diving deep into the 2022 top grossing studios such as Walt Disney Animation, Sony Animation, Netflix, and more.

: Diving deep into the 2022 top grossing studios such as Walt Disney Animation, Sony Animation, Netflix, and more. Academy Awards Spotlight : Highlighting the studios’ success at the Oscars, from nominations to wins.

: Highlighting the studios’ success at the Oscars, from nominations to wins. Does Disney Own Everything? : We analyze the influence of The Walt Disney Company across various studios and titles.

: We analyze the influence of The Walt Disney Company across various studios and titles. Asking the tough questions – do these studios still have a soul? What makes their brand unique?

– do these studios still have a soul? What makes their brand unique? Final Thoughts: Our closing thoughts on the future of animation and what it means for fans and creators alike.

Walt Disney Animation – Known for classics and blockbusters like Frozen and Moana, with significant awards success. Sony Animation – Makers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, blending innovation with storytelling. Netflix Animation – A new player with hits like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Illumination Entertainment – Popular for Minions: The Rise of Gru and other family favorites. DreamWorks Animation – From Shrek to How to Train Your Dragon, a key player in modern animation. Pixar – The gold standard with successes across multiple decades from Toy Story to Soul. Nickelodeon – Childhood staple with notable films like Rango. Laika – Known for its artistic and technical innovation in films like Coraline. Aardman – The British charm of Wallace & Gromit and other beloved characters. Studio Ghibli – Japan’s iconic studio producing heartfelt stories like Spirited Away.

RIP Blue Sky Studios – Reflecting on the closure of the studio behind Ice Age.

