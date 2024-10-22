From majestic fortresses to whimsical towers, we’re storming the gates of animation’s most iconic abodes! Join us for episode 316 of the Animation Addicts Podcast as we rank and discuss the Best Animated Castles in film history. Grab your crown and join the fun as we explore these towering tales of imagination.

Listen to this episode on:

Tier Ranking The Best Animated Castles Podcast Highlights:

Main Discussion: Our favorite castles from films like Beauty and the Beast, Shrek, and Anastasia.

