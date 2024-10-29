Ever wondered what it’s like to see Anastasia live on stage? In this episode, we recount our experience watching Anastasia the Musical, directed by none other than animation legend Don Bluth! Join us as we dive into the theatrical adaptation of the beloved 1997 film and discuss how it compares to the animated version we all know and love.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Highlights:

The magic of bringing Anastasia to life on stage!

Our favorite musical numbers and standout performances.

How Don Bluth’s vision influenced the stage adaptation.

Differences between the animated film and the Broadway production.

Our thoughts on the set design, choreography, and overall experience.

Thanks for joining us on this musical journey! Don’t forget to share this episode with fellow Anastasia fans, leave a 5-star review, and tag us on social media using #AnimationAddicts and @rotoscopers.

Links Mentioned:

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube , Instagram , Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website , & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!