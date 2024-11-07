Skydance Animation is the newest up-and-coming animation studio on the scene. In episode 318 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, we break down the studio’s origins, key players, films, and what to expect from them in the future!

Skydance Animation Podcast

Highlights

Skydance Animation is the studio that seemed to have come out of nowhere

A little history about the parent studio, Skydance Media (formerly Skydance Productions)

Skydance Media is the studio you’ve never heard of before despite them having some big films and franchises

John Lasseter joining was an inflection point

All the other talent that joined since Lasseter: Nathan Greno, Shane Prigmore, Brad Bird, Rich Moore, Don Hall

Luck is their only film they’ve released thus far

Spellbound hopefully will give us a good idea of what to expect from Skydance Animation

Future projects seems interesting: Jack in the Beanstalk film?

