Does Skydance Animations have good luck or bad luck for its first feature-length film Luck (2022)? If you’re feeling lucky, then join along for this Luck (2022) podcast in episode 319 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Luck (2022) Podcast

Highlights

For a detailed breakdown of Skydance Animation, check out episode 318! (ADD LINK)

Main discussion: Luck (2022)

Sam has quite the backstory; lots of worldbuilding

Sam needed to have a really sad moment. We needed to feel for her like we did Penny in The Rescuers

Shoutout to Chelsea’s Latvian friend in Germany

SO MUCH TALKING

The Scottish accent was so much better!

Clever that Lasseter brought back Pixar’s lucky charm– John Ratzenburger–for this movie about luck

Is luck a metaphor for victimhood?

Needed an element of “make your own luck”

It really feels like ball was rolling too much on this film and Lasseter did what he could to try to right the ship

Spellbound will be a better indicator of what Skydance Animation under Lasseter has to offer

We rate it!

