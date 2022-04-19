We’re your friends to the bitter end! Grab your animation bestie and join along for this Ranking of the Best Disney Sidekick Songs podcast in episode 247 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Snow white and the seven dwarfs ost– 35. The Seven Dwarves Heigh-Ho
- Pinocchio – Jiminy Cricket — Give A Little Whistle
- Fantasia – The Broom — Fantasia 2000 (Doesn’t count because it’s score but it’s a honorable mention)
- Dumbo OST – When I See an Elephant Fly
- Cinderella – Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo, – The Work Song/We can do it
- Lady and the Tramp – What a Dog/He’s a Tramp
- The Jungle Book OST – Baloo —The Bare Necessities /That’s What Friends Are For
- The Aristocats OST – Thomas O’Malley Cat / Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat
- Robin hood Not in Nottingham
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers
- Oliver and Company – Tito, Einstein, Rita and Francis – Streets of Gold
- The Little Mermaid: Daughters of Triton / Under the Sea
- Beauty and the Beast – Lumiére & Cogsworth — 06. Be Our Guest
- Aladdin – Genie – Friend Like Me
- The Lion King – Zazu — The Morning Report / Timon & Pumba- Hakuna Matata
- Pocahontas – Grandmother Willow – Listen With Your Heart
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame– The Gargoyles — A guy like you
- Hercules – Phil — One Last Hope
- Mulan – I’ll Make A Man Out Of You
- Princess and the Frog OST – Louis —When We’re Human/ Dig A Little Deeper
- Tangled OST – I’ve Got a Dream
- Frozen (OST) Olaf – In Summer
- Moana – You’re Welcome
- Frozen II – Olaf – When I Am Older
- Encanto – Surface Pressure
What songs are on YOUR top 5?
