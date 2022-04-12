We are Jumping back into the movie franchise about our favorite ogre with Shrek Forever After (2010). “Better Out Than In” we always say… well maybe we don’t say that but we aren’t keeping our thoughts to ourselves so join along for this Shrek Forever After podcast in episode 246 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Shrek Forever After Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Shrek Forever After (2010)

What do we call movies with 4?

Chelsea has failed as an aunt.

The same old same old

Chelsea’s dad liked it.

The animation was… different.

Rumpelstiltskin as a villain

The other ogres

Fiona and her story arch

The Music… and the tea

The end credit scene

Cameron Diaz and the other original cast members

3D Rant

“Do the Roar.” and the celebrity home tours

We rate it!

Is Shrek 5 happening?

