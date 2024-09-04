Join us for Episode #311 as we discuss Suzume (2022), the latest feature by Makoto Shinkai. Grab your popcorn, settle into your seat (if you can find it!), and get ready for a deep dive into this stunning, emotional journey. Don’t miss this episode of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

Suzume Podcast

Highlights:

Talking about our experiences with Japan.

How Makoto Shinkai came up with the idea for Suzume based on the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami and mourning deserted places.

Character breakdown: Suzume, Souta, Tamaki, Daijin, Tomoya.

Felt like two different movies: Supernatural elements vs. real-world elements.

Our thoughts on wanting more of Souta’s backstory and lineage.

Discussing the impact of the film’s ending.

The animation and color palette were beautiful, but CGI vehicles were distracting.

Voicemails from listeners: Jeremiah x2, Chelsea, Gareth.

