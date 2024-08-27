Get ready to immerse yourself in the musical world of James Horner! From unforgettable scores in An American Tail to the epic sounds of Avatar, we explore the legacy of this legendary composer. Join us as we play, discuss, and celebrate his incredible body of work in episode 309 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Main Discussion: James Horner’s remarkable contributions to both live-action and animated films, his challenging collaborations, and the emotional impact of his music.

All The James Horner Animated Movies (1986-1995)

Highlights:

Insights from Horner’s interviews, including his thoughts on working with directors like James Cameron.

A detailed look at Horner’s work on animated films such as An American Tail, The Land Before Time, and more.

The story behind Horner’s turbulent relationship with James Cameron and how it evolved over the years.

Horner’s influence on animation scores and other movies for kids including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Hocus Pocus, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

A fun game segment where we play snippets of Horner’s scores and challenge listeners to guess the film.

We Rate It!

Voicemails:

