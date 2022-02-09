We are sorry but we are going to have to talk about Bruno… Again. Not just that but we are going to talk about all the Disney songs that have ever climbed the charts of Billboard and the Top 100 in episode 238 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Hits #1 on The Billboard Hot 100. Here are more Disney songs to hit the Billboard Hot 100:

We Don’t Talk About Bruno – No. 1 (two weeks) Hot 100, 2021, “Encanto” “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, No. 1 (one week) Hot 100, 1993, “Aladdin” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John, No. 4 Hot 100, 1994, “The Lion King” “Colors of the Wind,” Vanessa Williams, No. 4 Hot 100, 1995, “Pocahontas” Both versions of “Let It Go” made it into the Billboard charts in 2014. Idina Menzel’s version made it to number 5 on the Hot 100, while Demi Lovato’s peaked at 38.

“Life Is a Highway,” Rascal Flatts, No. 7 Hot 100, 2006, “Cars” “Zip-a-Dee Doo-Dah,” Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans, No. 8 Billboard Hot 100, 1963 (Originally from the 1946 animated movie “Song of the South”) “Beauty and the Beast,” Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, No. 9 Hot 100, 1992, “Beauty and the Beast” “Circle of Life,” Elton John, No. 18 Hot 100, 1994, “The Lion King” “Reflection,” Christina Aguilera, No. 19 Adult Contemporary, 1998, “Mulan” (The song marks Aguilera’s first appearance on any Billboard chart.) “Go the Distance,” Michael Bolton, No. 24 Hot 100, 1997, “Hercules” “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel, No. 25 Hot 100 (to date), “Frozen” (the “Frozen” soundtrack became the top-selling album of 2014) “Someday,” All-4-One, No. 30 Hot 100, 1996, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” “Hakuna Matata,” Jimmy Cliff featuring Lebo M, No. 26 Adult Contemporary, 1995, “The Lion King” “Let It Go,” Demi Lovato, No. 38 Hot 100 (to date), “Frozen” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” Dion & the Belmonts, No. 30 Billboard Hot 100, 1960 (The composition is originally from Disney’s 1940 adaptation of “Pinocchio.” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” Kristin Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez, No. 60 Hot 100 (to date), “Frozen” “For the First Time in Forever,” Kristin Bell & Idina Menzel, No. 64 (to date) Hot 100, “Frozen” (With “Frozen,” a Disney soundtrack boasts four Hot 100 hits for the first time.)

