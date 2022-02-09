“Refreshed. These are images I have held in my soul for a long time and it is nice to release them and share them with other people I care so much about. It is very satisfying to know that many of the adventures I have experiences can be passed on to other creative artists that might benefit from them. We are all creators in one way or another and each person who creates will find their own way of doing it. The book will show how creativity was given to me.” Don Bluth

If you’re an animation fan, you know the name of Don Bluth and you’re familiar with his works including The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, All Dogs Go to Heaven, and Anastasia amongst others. You’ll also be pleased to hear that the legendary animator and director is releasing an autobiography to discuss his works as well as explore other topics such as how his love of animation started, his Mormon faith, his earlier work for Disney, and his later work for his own studio. The book will also feature exclusive original artwork, a must-have for every animation and cinema buff!



This isn’t the first book Don Bluth has written though as he’s previously published The Art of Storyboard and The Art of Animation Drawing. This autobiography, entitled Somewhere Out There: My Animated Life, will be released on July 19, 2022 and can be preordered here.