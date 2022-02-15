For our 10 year anniversary episode we are answering questions from the patrons for all to hear. We talk about podcasting secrets over for 10 years and the many lessons we have learned in episode 239 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

Catch and Fire

How did you first start the podcast and who’s idea was it?

What has being the biggest challenge?

Which song from an animated film could you sing every day and not get tired of it?

What are your top 5 favorite movies to rewatch? This question is for both Morgan and Chelsea.

What is an episode you regret Interviews that went wrong

Were there any movies you covered that you didn’t expect to enjoy but really liked? Also the opposite, what were the biggest disappointing ones? Congrats on 10 years!

What animated films do you think would most benefit from having an animated tv series to expand the world-building and lore?

