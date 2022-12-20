Chelsea’s Christmas dreams came true as she and Morgan review ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ (1997). Bake some cookies and join along for this ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ podcast in episode 281 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

First Thoughts and Memories

Characters

RIP Angela Lansbury

Fife and Forte’s motives

Songs – “As long as there’s Christmas”

Do people actually do the yule log tradition?

Why doesn’t anyone tell her about anything? Is there like an oath of silence?

Only an hour… nice

We rate it!

