Chelsea’s Christmas dreams came true as she and Morgan review ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ (1997). Bake some cookies and join along for this ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ podcast in episode 281 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
- First Thoughts and Memories
- Characters
- RIP Angela Lansbury
- Fife and Forte’s motives
- Songs – “As long as there’s Christmas”
- Do people actually do the yule log tradition?
- Why doesn’t anyone tell her about anything? Is there like an oath of silence?
- Only an hour… nice
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: DVD | Digital
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital
- Wikipedia
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!