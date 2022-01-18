We are checking in to Hotel Transylvania for the 4th time and it’s getting weird in the sequel titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)]. Get your gang together and join along for this Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania podcast in episode 235 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Main discussion: Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania (2022)
- A rocky path to Amazon Prime Video
- What do we think of all these Direct to Streaming releases?
- Do we think this is the end or will they move to a “TV” series?
- Inheritance Laws
- Jim Gaffigan as the crazy scientist living in the basement
- What did we think about Mavis in this installment?
- Johnny (Andy Sandberg) is a cool character
- The Twilight style spin off
- Brian Hull as the voice of Drax
- The new hotel better not be like what they want to do with Notre Dame
- The Drac Pack and their transformations
- Our ideas for a possible TV show that we may or may not get
- We rate it!
- Outtakes: We love brussel sprouts – Recipe
