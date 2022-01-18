We are checking in to Hotel Transylvania for the 4th time and it’s getting weird in the sequel titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)]. Get your gang together and join along for this Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania podcast in episode 235 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Hotel Transylvania 4: TransformaniaPodcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania (2022)

A rocky path to Amazon Prime Video

What do we think of all these Direct to Streaming releases?

Do we think this is the end or will they move to a “TV” series?

Inheritance Laws

Jim Gaffigan as the crazy scientist living in the basement

What did we think about Mavis in this installment?

Johnny (Andy Sandberg) is a cool character

The Twilight style spin off

Brian Hull as the voice of Drax

The new hotel better not be like what they want to do with Notre Dame

The Drac Pack and their transformations

Our ideas for a possible TV show that we may or may not get

We rate it!

Outtakes: We love brussel sprouts – Recipe

