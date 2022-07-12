We’ve entered the uncanny valley as we talk about Chip ‘n Dale: Rescuers Rangers (2022). Grab some stinky cheese and join along for this Chip ‘n Dale: Rescuers Rangers podcast in episode 258 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescuers Rangers Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Chip ‘n Dale: Rescuers Rangers (2022)
- Everybody is talking about it
- Who is “Mandeville Films?”
- Would this have done better in theaters or streaming?
- Who enjoys this movie?
- Internet Culture and “Ugly Sonic”
- What kind of animation are they using?
- Our Monterey Jack rant
- The castle bit
- Chelsea is heartless
- Our Justin Timberlake rant
- Chelsea’s Lightyear rant
- “Someone had to film this.” -Morgan
- We rate it!
- Tad Stones Blooper
