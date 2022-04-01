Doberman Fan Girls, Chelsea and Morgan are reviewing Oliver & Company (1988). Get your street gang together and join along for this Oliver & Company podcast in episode 245 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

Oliver & Company Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Oliver & Company (1988)

A comparison between the original “Oliver Twist” story and Oliver and Company

London vs. NYC

Bill SIkes vs. Bill Sykes

Artful Dodger vs. Doger

Glen Keane sighting

All the other dogs

Jenny = ​​Mr. Brownlow

Winston the Hero and what we miss from 2D Animation

Jenny and Oliver’s Day Out

We rate it!

How it should have ended

We hope you enjoyed this Oliver & Company podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes

Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!