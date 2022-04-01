Doberman Fan Girls, Chelsea and Morgan are reviewing Oliver & Company (1988). Get your street gang together and join along for this Oliver & Company podcast in episode 245 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Oliver & Company Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Oliver & Company (1988)
- A comparison between the original “Oliver Twist” story and Oliver and Company
- London vs. NYC
- Bill SIkes vs. Bill Sykes
- Artful Dodger vs. Doger
- Glen Keane sighting
- All the other dogs
- Jenny = Mr. Brownlow
- Winston the Hero and what we miss from 2D Animation
- Jenny and Oliver’s Day Out
- We rate it!
- How it should have ended
