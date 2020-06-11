Disneyland Resort in Anaheim released their plans on Wednesday for a phased reopening, starting with the Downtown Disney area on July 9. The Disneyland Park and California Adventure park will reopen on July 17, the 65th anniversary of the original Disneyland opening in 1955. Two of the hotels, Paradise Pier Hotel and the Grand Californian, will open on July 23, while the Disneyland Hotel will open at an unannounced later date.

The Reopening Plan

Following the reopening for Shanghai Disney Resort and plans for Walt Disney World’s reopening already in motion, fans have been clamoring for information about the original Disneyland Resort. Like Shanghai Disney and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, now open, capacity will be severely limited and all guests will have to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures. This includes required face coverings for all guests ages 2 and up, temperature screenings at certain entry points, and limited character/show experiences to maintain physical distancing.

Entry into the parks upon reopening will require a reservation and a park ticket. The new reservation system will likely resemble that used for the Galaxy’s Edge openings last year. Even annual passholder guests must have a reservation. More information on how to make a reservation and when reservations will be available will be released soon.

Like the reservation system, the health & safety methods to be included in the phased reopening are a bit vague for Disneyland Resort so far. As previously stated, face masks will be required and, if Walt Disney World is anything to go by, there will likely be hundreds of new hand sanitizer stations around the parks, Character meet & greets will be physically distanced, and bigger shows like parades and fireworks will not yet return.

Guests likely will not need reservations to enter Downtown Disney; however, there will be limitations in place to control capacity and density throughout the area. One such limitation is parking, of which there will only be a small area available. Based on the Disney Springs reopening, rideshare drop-off will still be allowed. Face masks will be required, there will be temperature screenings, there will likely be traffic signage to greater control crowds, and there will be a lot of hand sanitizer available at various locations.

A Note About Masks:

This message is from the Disney Springs at Walt Disney World website, but it is applicable to all Disney resorts and shopping areas.

What if I don’t want to wear a mask? Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate these challenges as responsibly as we can. With our robust measures in place, we believe a key factor in our success in reopening Disney Springs will be our Guests’ acceptance and adherence to our new protocols. Guests without masks will not be allowed entry to Disney Springs. DisneySprings.com

Fans are ready to head back to the original Happiest Place on Earth, and that is no surprise. The first phases of the reopening, at any park, will feel stressful or inconvenient, but there is a bigger picture here. If guests can be patient, hopeful, and, above all, cooperative, then we can all be back to the magic with less limitation much sooner. And the lines will be shorter in the meantime.

For more specific information about annual passes, tickets, and hotels, especially if you cancelled Disneyland travel plans over the last few months, check here: https://disneyland.disney.go.com/travel-information/