Disney announced Wednesday that plans for the phased reopening of Disneyland Resort in California would be delayed further than the originally projected July 17th date. According to the Disneyland website, Downtown Disney is still scheduled to open on July 9th.

This decision comes after the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in California, delaying theme park opening guidelines from the state until after July 4th, and after many reported issues at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, including a case of cast members being spit on for enforcing the face mask policy, after reopening earlier this month. According to the LA Times, several unions representing theme park cast members contacted Disney and Governor Gavin Newsom with their concerns as well and reportedly have yet to reach agreements on sufficient safety provisions for cast members.

The delay is indefinite for the parks and for the resort hotels in Anaheim. There is no reported delay for the Walt Disney World resort phased reopening in Florida.