GKIDS has acquired the North American distributions rights for the 2019 Japanese animated anomaly: On-Gaku: Our Sound. See the trailer below!

Based on the cult manga by Hiroyuki Ohashi, On-Gaku follows a trio of high school losers who suddenly decide to start a band:

When you’re a bored teenager looking for thrills, sometimes the only thing you can turn to is rock ‘n roll. Having no skill, money, or even a full set of drums, a feared trio of high school delinquents nevertheless decide they are destined for musical glory in a quest to impress their only friend Aya, avoid a rival gang, and – most importantly – jam out. GKIDS

As an outlier in the animation world, On-Gaku is rotoscoped with over 40,000 hand-drawn frames, mostly done by director Kenji Iwaisawa, and features the voice performances of famed Japanese alt-rock musician Shintaro Sakamoto, comedian Naoto Takenaka, and actress Kami Hiraiwa. A 7-year project, the film won a prize at the 2019 Ottawa International Animation Festival and is set to show at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

On-Gaku: Our Sound will be released sometime this year.

Wanna jam out? Let us know!

Sources via The Japanese Times, GKIDS, and Animation Magazine