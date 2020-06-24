The mastermind behind Hamilton and the music of Moana is returning to Disney Animation for an all-new musical.

It’s official! Walt Disney Animation Studios is developing a musical set in Columbia. Moana songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed the news during an interview with Good Morning America, stating:

I’m actually writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation. I’m collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It’s set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up in my home.” Lin-Manuel Miranda

So, what we know so far is that this is a musical, it’s set in Latin America, and will be headed by the creative teams behind Zootopia and Moana. That’s not a ton of information, but it’s enough to spark interest.

For those keeping track of Disney Animation‘s upcoming projects, this won’t come as a surprise. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s father, Luis Miranda, was actually the first to break the ice. In 2019, Miranda senior spoke briefly about a supposed Moana sequel that would feature Disney’s “first Latina princess”. Fast forward to June, 2020, and more rumors emerge. This time, about a Byron Howard and Jared Bush-directed fantasy titled ‘Encanto’. According to those reports, ‘Encanto’ centers a young girl and her magical family in Brazil. While Miranda’s GMA interview does not mention a title or synopsis, it’s nice to have confirmation that a Latin American feature is indeed happening.

This collaboration is a no-brainer, as Zootopia and Moana were both critical and financial hits for Disney. No details regarding a release window have been revealed, so this project could be a ways off. For now, fans can anticipate Disney Animation’s next feature, Raya and the Last Dragon, which is due to hit theaters on March 12, 2021.