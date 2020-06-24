From many sources including Slashfilm, we have learned that the planned sequel to the animated 2000 DreamWorks Animation/Aardman Animations film, Chicken Run, will debut on Netflix. While no release date has been announced, the sequel is set to go into production in 2021.

Chicken Run 2 will reacquaint us with the chickens, Rocky and Ginger, and introduce us to their daughter named Molly. While Molly is anxious to leave their island paradise, rumors of a deadly threat from the mainland reach the chickens. The sequel will feature many heist elements and pay tribute to the Mission: Impossible films.

Chicken Run 2 will be directed by Sam Fell (Flushed Away, ParaNorman) and written by Rachel Tunnard (Adult Life Skills, Military Wives), Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, Smallfoot), and John O’Farrell (Chicken Run). Steve Pegram (Flushed Away, Arthur Christmas) will produce the sequel while Peter Lord (Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep Movie), Carla Shelley (Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep Movie), and Karey Kirkpatrick will act as executive producers. There is no news yet on the voice cast other than that Mel Gibson will not be reprising his role of Rocky from the first film.

