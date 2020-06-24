Warner Bros. Animation is taking a shot at one of DC’s most beloved characters in Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons. A new entry in the DC Animated Movies universe, the feature-length film will delve deep behind the mercenary’s mask in early August. Check out the trailer!

Perfect for such a ruthless assassin, Deathstroke is rated R for an adventure where family meets the job:

Mercenary and master assassin Slade Wilson leads two lives: one as the relentless killer known as Deathstroke, and the other as a dedicated family man. When these worlds collide, forced together by the vicious terror group known as H.I.V.E., it is the killer in Slade who must fight to save his loved ones, as well as what remains of himself. With his soul torn apart and his young son held captive, Deathstroke will have to atone for the sins of his past to fuel the battles of his future! Animation Magazine

From director Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) and scriptwriter J.M. DeMatteis (Superman: Red Son), Deathstroke features the voice talents of Michael Chiklis (American Horror Story: Freak Show) as Deathstroke, Sasha Alexander (NCIS) as Adeline “Addie” Kane Wilson, Faye Mata (League of Legends) as Jade/H.I.V.E Queen, Chris Jai Alex (ThunderCats Roar) as The Jackal, and Griffin Puatu (Beastars) as Joseph/Jericho.

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons will be available on digital on August 4 and as a Blu-ray combo pack on August 18.

Source via Animation Magazine