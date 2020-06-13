Production at Sony Pictures Animation is finally underway on the highly anticipated sequel to the box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! The new development was recently confirmed on Twitter, with the original release date of April 2022 being pushed back to October 7, 2022.
Leading the sequel is director Joaquim Dos Santos (Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defenders) with the script by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). Shameik Moore will be returning as the voice actor for Miles Morales.
Released in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stood apart for its unique comic-book-style animation and went on to conquer the box office domestically and globally as well as winning several awards, including a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar for best animated feature.
Ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse? What superhero do you want to see in the sequel?
Source via Deadline
