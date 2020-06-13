Production at Sony Pictures Animation is finally underway on the highly anticipated sequel to the box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse! The new development was recently confirmed on Twitter, with the original release date of April 2022 being pushed back to October 7, 2022.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Leading the sequel is director Joaquim Dos Santos (Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defenders) with the script by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984). Shameik Moore will be returning as the voice actor for Miles Morales.

Released in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stood apart for its unique comic-book-style animation and went on to conquer the box office domestically and globally as well as winning several awards, including a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar for best animated feature.

Ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse? What superhero do you want to see in the sequel?

Source via Deadline