China is retelling the classic genie-in-a-bottle story in Wish Dragon. Instead of a blue genie with a penchant for comedy improv, our modern-day Aladdin finds a giant pink dragon in a jade bottle with a love for “peasant chips.” Check out the trailer!

High from the Oscar-winning successes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Hair Love short, Sony Pictures Animation (SPA) has set its sights for its next feature film across the world. Wish Dragon is a co-production between SPA and several Chinese studios, including Base Animation, Tencent, and Sparkle Roll Media, in an international initiative that SPA president Kristine Belson explains:

“We celebrate the fact that we do not have a house style. We intend to continue down the path that we are on — bringing all audiences stories from around the world, stories no one else is telling — and do so in a way that pushes the boundaries of animated storytelling.” Cartoon Brew

Led by writer-director Chris Appelhans (Coraline, Fantastic Mr. Fox), the film follows a young man from the modern era who must grapple with the moral challenges that come from getting wishes granted from a curious ancient dragon.

While marketing for Wish Dragon is underway, there is no set date for the US release yet.

Ready to see the world on the back of a pink dragon?