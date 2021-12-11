Never fear, because Krypto is here to save the day! Voiced by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Moana), Superman’s canine companion is leading Warner Animation Group’s newest animated feature, DC League of Super-Pets. Check out the new trailer below!

Here’s the official premise:

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to Krypto’s new sidekicks teaming up with him, each one has harnessed its own unique power. Such as the case with Ace the hound (Kevin Hart of The Secret Life of Pets) with super-strength, PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer of Despicable Me 2) who can increase in size, Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne of Robots) becoming super-fast, and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna of The Book of Life) processing electric-like powers. Together, they will team up to save Krypto’s loyal owner Superman (John Krasinski of Animal Crackers) and the other kidnapped Justice League members from the evil Lex Luthor (Marc Maron of The Bad Guys).

Kate McKinnon (Ferdinand), Keanu Reeves (Toy Story 4), Thomas Middleditch (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Jameela Jamil (Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous) are also said to be in the cast as currently undisclosed roles.

DC League of Super-Pets has been scripted by writing duo Jared Stern and John Whittington, both of whom previously collaborated with writing Warner Animation Group’s The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, as well as Warner Bros. Animation’s Netflix series Green Eggs & Ham. Stern is also helming the picture in his directorial debut and is among the producers alongside Dwayne Johnson. Music will be provided by Steve Jablonsky, best known as the long-running composer of Michael Bay’s Transformers movies

For animation duties, WAG has once again enlisted animation duties to Animal Logic, specifically their Vancouver division, as an interesting choice. DC League of Super-Pets is a big contrast to the studio’s typical realistic-looking work in Happy Feet, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, and the Lego movies, instead of going for a more stylised and cartoony look to fit with the movie’s comic book feel and comedic style.

Created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, Krypto first made his debut in 1955 with Superboy in Adventure Comics #210. The super canine has since become an icon in DC Comics, and has gone on to appear in various media, including The Adventures of Superboy as Superboy’s sidekick, minor appearances in Smallville and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and even had his own 2005 animated series with Krypto the Superdog.

Ironically, Krypto won’t be the only DC character that Dwayne Johnson will be portraying on screen, as later this July, he will be playing as the titular supervillain in Black Adam, a spinoff of the 2019 DC Extended Universe entry Shazam!.

DC League of Super-Pets will be zooming into North American cinemas via Warner Bros. Pictures on May 20, 2022, and internationally at least two days earlier.

“Sit, stay, save the world.”

[Warner Bros. Pictures]

Ready to save the world with Krypto and the Super-Pets? Reader, deploy canine comment!