With the 94th Academy Awards kicking into gear, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the animated features eligible for consideration in the awards, specifically for the Best Animated Feature category.

With a total of 26 submissions, this number is identical to last year’s Oscar submissions (though that was originally 27 before Paramount Pictures withdrew The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from consideration). These submissions have originated from countries such as Brazil, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In alphabetical order, the 26 submissions for Best Animated Feature are the following:

The Addams Family 2

The Ape Star (Swedish: Apstjärnan )

(Swedish: ) Back to the Outback

Belle (Japanese: 竜とそばかすの姫 )

(Japanese: ) Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People (Portuguese: Bob Cuspe – Nós Não Gostamos de Gente )

(Portuguese: ) The Boss Baby: Family Business

Cryptozoo

Encanto

Flee (Danish: Flugt )

(Danish: ) Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (Japanese: 漁港の肉子ちゃん )

(Japanese: ) Josee, the Tiger and the Fish (Japanese: ジョゼと虎と魚たち )

(Japanese: ) The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim (Japanese: 宇宙の法―エローヒム編― )

(Japanese: ) Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

My Sunny Maad (Czech: Moja afganská rodina )

(Czech: ) PAW Patrol: The Movie

Pompo the Cinephile (Japanese: 映画大好きポンポさん )

(Japanese: ) Poupelle of Chimney Town (Japanese: 映画 えんとつ町のプペル )

(Japanese: ) Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sing 2

The Spine of Night

Spirit Untamed

The Summit of the Gods (French: Le Sommet des Dieux )

(French: ) Vivo

Wish Dragon (Chinese: 许愿神龙)

The five nominations for Best Animated Feature will be voted for by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members, as well as other invited Academy members provided they meet the minimum viewing requirement. The animated feature submissions can also qualify for other Academy categories, including Best Picture.

In order to fully qualify for the awards, each film must meet the qualifying release requirements, some of which are yet to complete.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be decided and announced on February 8, 2022, and the event itself will take place on March 27, 2022.

