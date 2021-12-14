It’s the Nerdy Couch Discussion we have been building up for: The Best Disney I Want Songs. Get your tissues ready and join along for this podcast review and rating of the best Disney Musical ‘I Want’ songs in episode 232 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights Best Disney I Want Songs
- Snow white and the seven dwarfs ost– “I’m Wishing” or “Someday my prince will come”
- Pinocchio – When you Wish Upon a Star or Hi Diddle dee an Actor’s Life For Me
- Cinderella – A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes
- alice in wonderland ost 1951 – Pay Attention/In a World of My Own
- Peter Pan – You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!
- Sleeping Beauty OST – The Gifts of Beauty and Song/Maleficent Appears/True Love Conquers All
- The Jungle Book OST – I Wan’na Be Like You * (Only because it says want)
- The Aristocats OST – Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat * (Only because it says want)
- Oliver and Company – 05 – Good Company (the piano song)
- The Little Mermaid: 05 – Part of Your World
- Beauty and the Beast – Belle Reprise
- Aladdin – 05 – One Jump Reprise
- Nightmare before Christmas #04 Jack’s Lament
- The Lion King – 05 – I Just Can’t Wait To Be King
- A Goofy Movie 02 – After Today
- Pocahontas 06 – Just Around the River-bend
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame– 02 – Out There
- Hercules – 05 – Go The Distance
- Mulan – 02 – Reflection
- Tarzan OST – 5 – Strangers Like Me
- Brother Bear… 06 – On My Way?
- Home on the range – 02 Little Patch of Heaven
- Princess and the Frog OST 04 – Almost There
- Tangled OST – 01 – When Will My Life Begin or 05 – I’ve Got a Dream
- Frozen (OST) 3. For the First Time in Forever
- Frozen (OST) 5. Let it Go
- Moana 04 How Far I’ll Go
- Frozen II – Somethings never change
- Frozen II Into the Unknown
- Encanto -02 Waiting on a Miracle
Let us know, What is your top 10 list?
Links Mentioned
- Disney Princess Concert Tour
- Check our the Playlists: YouTube, Spotify
