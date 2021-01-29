The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its list of eligible-for-consideration submissions for the Best Animated Feature category in its upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Despite having five fewer submissions than last year’s Oscars, the films submitted still totalled at a strong twenty-seven, even during a global pandemic. Film submissions have come from all around the world, originating from countries like Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Listed in alphabetical order, the submissions for Best Animated Feature include:

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus (Croatian: Slučajna raskoš prozirnog vodenog rebusa )

(Croatian: ) Bombay Rose (Hindi: बॉम्बे रोज )

(Hindi: ) Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary (French: Calamity, une enfance de Martha Jane Cannary )

(French: ) The Croods: A New Age

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train (Japanese: 劇場版「鬼滅の刃」 無限列車編 )

(Japanese: ) Dreambuilders (Danish: Drømmebyggerne )

(Danish: ) Earwig and the Witch (Japanese: アーヤと魔女 )

(Japanese: ) Kill It and Leave This Town (Polish: Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta )

(Polish: ) Lupin III: The First (Japanese: ルパン三世 THE FIRST )

(Japanese: ) Mosley

My Favorite War (Latvian: Mans mīļākais karš )

(Latvian: ) The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks (Russian: Нос, или Заговор «не таких» )

(Russian: ) No.7 Cherry Lane (Cantonese: 繼園台七號 )

(Cantonese: ) On-Gaku: Our Sound (Japanese: 音楽 )

(Japanese: ) Onward

Over the Moon

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Ride Your Wave (Japanese: きみと、波にのれたら )

(Japanese: ) Scoob!

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Terra Willy (French: Terra Willy, planète inconnue )

(French: ) Trolls World Tour

A Whisker Away (Japanese: 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる )

(Japanese: ) The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

According to the Academy, all submitted films must complete their qualifying run (some of which are yet to complete) and comply with the qualifying rules in order to be eligible for voting. Five of these films will be selected for nomination by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, although members outside of that branch can join if the minimum viewing requirement is met. Submissions can also qualify in other Oscar categories such as Best Picture.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards will take place two months later than usual on April 25, 2021, with the nominations to be revealed on March 25, 2021. The full schedule of the ceremony can be viewed here.

