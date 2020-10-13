Disney Television Animation is back with an all-new animated series, The Ghost and Molly McGee. Created by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, the comedy series centers on optimistic tween Molly McGee (Ashly Burch) who becomes bound to a cantankerous ghost named Scratch (Dana Snyder) after a supernatural mishap. Footage and animatics for the upcoming show were dropped during a panel with the cast and crew at this past New York Comic Con. Key information about the series was revealed throughout the discussion, the most notable being that each 11-minute episode of Molly McGee will feature a musical number, ala Phineas and Ferb before it.

To drive home Molly McGee’s status as a musical series, Disney also released a “mega mix” showcasing brief snippets of the new songs that fans can look forward to. While the accompanying footage was only made up of animatics, the staging and choreography on display bled charm and personality. Not to mention that the songs themselves were outrageously catchy. The one tune about a bat mitzvah has been on loop in my head for hours. Written by songwriter Rob Canter, the music of Molly McGee span a variety of genres (K-pop, country, and 80’s power ballad were some of the few mentioned on the panel).

Additionally, the crew delved into the show’s production. The animation is provided by Mercury Animation, who are responsible for such shows as Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure and Paul Rudish’s Mickey Mouse cartoons. Unlike most animated projects, actors Ashly Burch and Dana Snyder record their dialogue together. This allows for the chemistry between the characters to feel natural, while also giving room for improve. Executive producer Steve Loter describes Molly McGee as having “Disney at its heart”. Bill Motz builds on the idea, teasing that the show deals with “some tough stuff” and legitimate emotion between the characters. Ashly Burch gives hints towards the show’s plot, explaining that each episode is self-contained, but that there is an overarching story that unfolds throughout the season.

Based on the footage and hints from the crew, The Ghost and Molly McGee seems littered with humor, heart, and slick animation. It is scheduled to premiere in early 2021 on Disney Channel. You can watch the full panel from NYCC down below!

Are you looking forward to The Ghost and Molly McGee? Give your thoughts in the comments below!