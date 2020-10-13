It’s the annual Rotoscopers Spook-tacular! We will be covering the OOKY and the SPOOKY as we discuss The Addams Family (2019). Get your snaps ready and join along for this Addams Family podcast in episode 191 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

The Addams Family (2019) Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion: Catch and Fire with Diamond Level Patron, Annie O’Grady

Main discussion: The Addams Family (2019)

How familiar are we with this family?

The differences between all the iterations.

Do they know how hashtags work?

Where do you get your shrimp?

Who was this movie made for?

This is the message. Accept it.

Chelsea is the Addams Family.

Annie calls him out!

The end credits

This or Frozen II?

We rate it!

Mason Reads a Review

