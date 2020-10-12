Ready for another dose of Gomez and his abnormal family? If so, turns out you’re in luck, because The Addams Family 2 is in the works, releasing just one year away from now in fact! MGM is already kicking the sequel’s marketing into gear, starting with an announcement teaser featuring Wednesday, Uncle Fester, Cousin Itt, and Thing.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, what has been confirmed (via press release) is the return of most of the Addams voice cast. This includes Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma, and Snoop Dogg as Itt. The one exception to this is Pugsley, who has been recast with child actor/boxer Javon “Wanna” Walton (Utopia), replacing Finn Wolfhard assumingly due to the latter’s deepening voice.

Cinesite Vancouver will once again provide the animation under the command of returning director Greg Tiernan. Joining Tiernan as co-directors are Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, who worked on the first film in lighting and editing respectively. Conrad Vernon, who directed the original alongside Tiernan, will only be involved in the sequel as a producer.

In addition to Walton, Bill Hader (Inside Out) joins the voice cast as a new character named Cyrus. Hader was previously featured in the Tiernan-directed adult animated comedy Sausage Party, where he voiced Firewater and José Tequila.

MGM is also hosting a competition for a chance to voice a currently-unnamed character in the sequel. Fans of interest have until November 4 of this year to submit their video or audio entry at AddamsVoiceChallenge.com (for the United States only).

With the first movie becoming a big success, grossing $203 million worldwide against a low $24 million budget, it’s a no-brainer for MGM to greenlight a sequel to a hit like this. As said by Tiernan in the following statement:

“The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.” Greg Tiernan, Director, ‘The Addams Family 2’

MGM has scheduled The Addams Family 2 for next Halloween on October 8, 2021, via United Artists Releasing. Like with the first film, Universal Pictures will handle international distribution.

[Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer]

Are you keen to see the Addams once again on “the big scream”? Tell us in the comments what you think of this announcement!