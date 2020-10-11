A full trailer for Cartoon Saloon’s upcoming Wolfwalkers dropped earlier this week. Check out it below!

Wolfwalkers, directed by Moore (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) and Stewart (The Secret of Kells), is set in a time of superstition and magic, and tells the story of a young apprentice hunter, Robyne, who journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. Animation World Network

Released by GKIDS, Wolfwalkers is directed by Oscar-nominated Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) and Ross Stewart (The Secret of Kells), with a screenplay from Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, and Stéphan Roelants act as producers, with production between Cartoon Saloon (The Breadwinner) and Melusine Productions (Ernest & Celestine).

The voice cast includes the voices of Honor Kneafsey (Crooked House), Eva Whitaker, Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Simon McBurney (The Theory of Everything), Tommy Tiernan (Dark Lies the Island), Jon Kenny (Song of the Sea), John Morton (Locus of Control), and Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander).

According to World Animation Network, Wolfwalkers will premiere in US theaters on November 13, 2020. Apple TV+ will release the film worldwide on December 11, 2020.

