Another highly anticipated film is heading straight to digital streaming this year. According to Variety, Pixar’s ambitious Soul will forgo a theatrical release. In a move similar to Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan, Soul will debut exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. Unlike Mulan which charged an additional $30 on the streaming platform, there will be no extra cost to watch Soul.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving ‘Soul’ with audiences direct to Disney+ in December. A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.” Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company

Soul will also have a theatrical release in countries where Disney+ is not available, but no date has been announced yet.

The movie is co-directed by Pete Doctor (Up, Inside Out) and Kemp Powers (Star Trek: Discovery, One Night in Miami), with screenwriting shared with Mike Jones, and produced by Dana Murray (Lou). The voice cast includes Jamie Foxx (Ray, Django Unchained), Tina Fey (Megamind, Muppets Most Wanted), Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon).

This December, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. Disney

What do you think of this latest change? Ready to see Soul this holiday season? Let us know!