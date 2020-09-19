Our favorite mouse is back in a brand new series called The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Comprised of ten new shorts, the series will debut on Mickey’s birthday, November 18, on Disney+.

In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters. Disney+ Media Relations

Starting back in 2013, the Mickey Mouse cartoons debuted with the charming “Croissant de Triomphe” and went on to air 96 episodes, spanning five seasons with an art style reminiscent of Mickey’s origins from the late 1920s. Met with popular success and 21 Annie Awards, all five seasons are now available on Disney+ and even inspired the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is executive produced and directed by Paul Rudish (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with music by Christopher Willis (The Lion Guard).

The new cartoon series will premiere on Disney+ on November 18, 2020. Two new shorts will be released every Friday, starting on November 27, 2020. Another ten animated shorts will debut next summer 2021.

Ready to explore the world with Mickey Mouse? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Disney+ Media Relations