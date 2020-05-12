Get out your frying pans! Rapunzel is going on a new adventure in Tangled: The Series / Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2017-2020)! Morgan and Chelsea invite YouTube personality, Isaac Carlson of Wotso Videos to talk about the series as a whole and to dig into fan theories that were right and others that weren’t. Stop waiting in the wings and join us for this Tangled: The Series podcast as the we unravel Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure in episode 180 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Tangled: The Series Podcast

Highlights

Catch & Fire with Isaac Carlson

Main discussion: Tangled: The Series (2017-2020)

How we got into the series

The title Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure is not hashtag friendly!

Tangled: Before Ever After – The full cast is back!

Why we liked this series

What was missing in season 3?

When you watch this during quarantine for coronavirus… it all makes sense

Why it didn’t find its fan base during its time on Disney Channel

Chelsea’s “relationship” with Jeremy Jordan

Bringing Broadway to TV

Eden Espinosa as Cassandra

Binge watching versus watching over a long period of time

The BIG reveal in season 3

“Moonstone Varian” theory

Cassandra in the Disney Parks

RotoNation question

We rate it!

Voicemails: Melissa, Kurt, & Alex

