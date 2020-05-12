Get out your frying pans! Rapunzel is going on a new adventure in Tangled: The Series / Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2017-2020)! Morgan and Chelsea invite YouTube personality, Isaac Carlson of Wotso Videos to talk about the series as a whole and to dig into fan theories that were right and others that weren’t. Stop waiting in the wings and join us for this Tangled: The Series podcast as the we unravel Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure in episode 180 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Tangled: The Series Podcast
Highlights
- Catch & Fire with Isaac Carlson
- Main discussion: Tangled: The Series (2017-2020)
- How we got into the series
- The title Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure is not hashtag friendly!
- Tangled: Before Ever After – The full cast is back!
- Why we liked this series
- What was missing in season 3?
- When you watch this during quarantine for coronavirus… it all makes sense
- Why it didn’t find its fan base during its time on Disney Channel
- Chelsea’s “relationship” with Jeremy Jordan
- Bringing Broadway to TV
- Eden Espinosa as Cassandra
- Binge watching versus watching over a long period of time
- The BIG reveal in season 3
- “Moonstone Varian” theory
- Cassandra in the Disney Parks
- RotoNation question
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Melissa, Kurt, & Alex
Links Mentioned
- Watch Tangled: Before Ever After: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | Disney+
- Watch Tangled: The Series: Digital | Rent | Disney+
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
