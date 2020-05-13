From the foundation of a two season 1980s show, the producers of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power have created five seasons of inspiring heroes and girl-powered action. The fifth and final season, out this Friday on Netflix, is another fantastic addition to the series that brings plenty of emotion and high stakes for Adora and friends.

This is a spoiler-free review of the first 10 episodes of She-Ra season five.

Season five begins with Catra and Glimmer still trapped on Horde Prime’s ship while Adora, Bow and the princesses continue to lead the rebellion and get people to safety. However, protecting Etheria is a lot harder to do now that She-Ra is gone, as Adora destroyed the mythical hero’s sword in season four.

The loss of She-Ra couldn’t have come at a worse time. Horde Prime is the greatest opponent Adora and the princesses have ever faced, and his menacing, calculating presence is what really raises the stakes this season. He’s chillingly calm and fiercely believes in his cause, and even Catra is visibly afraid of him. He challenges everything our heroes stand for, making him a formidable opponent for the rebellion.

While stuck on Horde Prime’s ship, Catra and Glimmer form a complicated relationship that is wonderful to behold. The whole season, in fact, focuses on various relationships: Catra and Glimmer, Catra and Adora, Glimmer and Bow, Scorpia and Perfuma. These tight bonds are this season’s greatest strength, as the moments between various duos bring tons of emotion as well as messages of friendship, forgiveness, strength and sacrifice.

Speaking of duos, Netossa and Spinnerella finally get their time to shine this season. After spending the past four seasons in the background, the couple prove themselves to be very powerful on the battlefield. Netossa, in particular, shows her capability for leadership, and she tries to guide her friends while still fighting for her personal goals.

Not much can be said about Catra without spoilers, but she continues to be the best character in this show. Her growth this season is tremendous, but so are the obstacles in her path. She’s incredibly complex as she fights to realize what she truly wants and comes to terms with what she’s done in the past.

With amazing characters, development, and action, She-Ra season five does not disappoint. It’s a satisfying close to the series so many have come to love and cements the show in stellar television history.

