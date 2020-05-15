As Disney scrambles to carefully plan their post-COVID release schedule, the company announced (via Deadline) they had reassigned two of the releases from 20th Century Studios. One of the two movies is Ron’s Gone Wrong, the feature debut of up-and-coming British animation studio Locksmith Animation.

Originally scheduled for February 2021, the computer-animated feature has been given a two-month pushback to April 23, 2021. This new date replaces an untitled 20th Century feature. One interesting tidbit is that Ron’s Gone Wrong releases just two weeks after 20th Century’s other 2021 animated release Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, which was recently postponed to April 9, 2021.

Through Twitter, 20th Century revealed not just Ron’s Gone Wrong‘s new release date but also our first look at the movie’s official logo.

This just in: Ron’s Gone Wrong is coming to theaters April 23, 2021. pic.twitter.com/KXgGujtjXR — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) May 13, 2020

Ron’s Gone Wrong tells an original story of digitally-connect bots that become the hot fad for children to become best friends with. Amongst those kids, our 11-year-old boy protagonist realises that his robot friend doesn’t appear to be working as intended.

The screenplay of Ron’s Gone Wrong has been written by Peter Baynham and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith, who both worked together to write Aardman/Sony Animation’s Arthur Christmas. Helming the film in their feature debuts will be director Jean-Philippe Vine and co-director Octavio Rodriguez, both former storyboard artists of Pixar. Animation services are being handled by British VFX house DNEG.

Due to the Disney-Fox buyout severing the original partnership between 20th Century and Locksmith, Ron’s Gone Wrong will be Locksmith’s sole collaboration between the two studios and the only one to be released by Disney (under the 20th Century banner). Afterwards, all future Locksmith movies will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures through a new multi-year deal.

20th Century’s other re-assigned feature is their long-delayed horror flick The New Mutants. Originally pulled from the schedule in wake of the pandemic, the X-Men spinoff (and the final entry in that film series) now sits at an August 28, 2020, theatrical release for the time being.

Be sure to visit our Animation Calendar to keep up-to-date with the mainstream animated feature schedule.

Are you curious to witness Locksmith’s debut with Ron’s Gone Wrong? Let us know in the comments!

Edited by: Kelly Conley