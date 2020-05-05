The Rotoscopers are joined by Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer®-approved critic, Rotoscopers writer, and Rotoscopers patron Rachel Wagner to review DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour (2020). Get ready to rock along for this Trolls World Tour podcast in episode 179 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Trolls World Tour Podcast

Highlights

Welcome to Rachel Wagner!

Nerdy Couch Discussion: COVID-19 and how it’s affecting the movie industry

Universal releases Trolls World Tour directly to VOD

Will this direct-to-VOD move hurt family films the most?

Onward will always have an asterisk next to its name

Movies that were set for March releases are screwed, especially Mulan who already had merchandise hit store shelves

Main discussion: Trolls World Tour (2020)

What were your thoughts when you first heard Trolls was getting a sequel?

Would you consider the original Trolls to be a musical?

Why are yoddlers always the villain?

Breaking down the surprising amount of celebrity musical voice talent

Did the strings element work?

How do we feel about the way trolls procreate?

The Branch/Poppy friendzone subplot

Chelsea goes into music theory to explain power chords

We rate it!

Voicemails: Stefan

