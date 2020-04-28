To celebrate the third and final season of Tangled: The Series/Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure dropping on Disney+, we interview the show’s executive producer, creator, and showrunner, Chris Sonnenburg. Join along for this Chris Sonnenburg interview in episode 178 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Chris Sonnenburg Interview

Highlights

Chris shares his animation journey and how his career led him to Tangled: The Series

What is the pre-production process like? How long it takes and how big is the team?

How did they come upon and create the mythology of the series, such as the introduction of the moonstone to pair with the sundrop?

Character development for new characters

Visiting the Animation Research Library to find the beginnings of Cassandra

How they ended up casting Eden Espinosa as Cassandra

Why wasn’t Cassandra, Varian, and other at the wedding?

What character or plot point was the hardest to tack down?

What does Zhan Tiri want?

What plot points did he want in the show that didn’t make it?

Who are the unsung heroes of the crew?

Mercury Filmworks and their incredible animation skills

The “Nothing Left to Lose” sequence is the perfect blend of why this show is so amazing

His approach to music in the series and why it raised the bar for TV music

Why did they change the series’ name from Tangled: The Series to Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure?

Why does he think the show resonated with such an older audience?

Join RotoNation for 20 minutes of additional exclusive patron questions!

We hope you enjoyed this Chris Sonnenburg interview podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find The Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, Instagram, & Twitter

Chris Sonnenburg: Instagram | Twitter



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links, which helps keep the site and podcast running. Thank you!